AnxiousMorty
on November 27th, 2019
I have been very worried about trying cannabis again for many many years now. I used to smoke pretty much everyday, but eventually my anxiety disorder got worst, It got to the point i just couldnt handle smoking anymore without getting a panic attack. A week ago I went to my local & very helpful dispensary and they recommended I try Tantalus cannatonic to soothe my anxiety. I was very skeptical but I wanted to try cannabis one last time to see if it would help me relax. THIS STRAIN WAS A GOD SEND! The bag I got has 0.4% THC and 12.5% CBD. (I didnt even know it was possible to get flower that had that low of a thc ratio.) Smoking a few puffs or half a small joint every night has been so helpfull to my anxiety, takes it away almost completely. This strain feels like a breathe of fresh air, It also really helps soothe my back pain and random aches. Makes for a great sleep every night. 5 Star Tantalus Labs !