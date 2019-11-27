 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Cannatonic

by Tantalus Labs

Tantalus Labs Cannabis Flower Cannatonic
Our take on a Cannatonic strain is high in CBD and sativa leaning, with little to no THC. Sungrown in the heart of Canada’s cannabis capital and slow-cured to enhance flavour, terpenes, and increase potency. It’s a lime green explosion of fluffy soft buds that feature terpenes with a floral aroma and kicks of lemony sweetness. Our Cannatonic has undertones of earthy cedar and fresh rain, like the lush BC climate we call home. A great choice for a low-psychoactive user experience without sacrificing the rich aroma and appearance BC cannabis is known for.

1 customer review

AnxiousMorty

I have been very worried about trying cannabis again for many many years now. I used to smoke pretty much everyday, but eventually my anxiety disorder got worst, It got to the point i just couldnt handle smoking anymore without getting a panic attack. A week ago I went to my local & very helpful dispensary and they recommended I try Tantalus cannatonic to soothe my anxiety. I was very skeptical but I wanted to try cannabis one last time to see if it would help me relax. THIS STRAIN WAS A GOD SEND! The bag I got has 0.4% THC and 12.5% CBD. (I didnt even know it was possible to get flower that had that low of a thc ratio.) Smoking a few puffs or half a small joint every night has been so helpfull to my anxiety, takes it away almost completely. This strain feels like a breathe of fresh air, It also really helps soothe my back pain and random aches. Makes for a great sleep every night. 5 Star Tantalus Labs !

Cannatonic

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Cannatonic is a unique hybrid strain bred by Spanish seed bank Resin Seeds specifically for its low THC content and high CBD content.  A cross between a female MK Ultra and a famous G13 Haze male, it produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing, thanks to the high CBD content.  As one of the premier medical strains, Cannatonic is often used to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety, migraines, and a wide variety of other physiological and psychological symptoms.  Most phenotypes present with a slight earthy odor and a mild, sweet, vaguely citrusy flavor.

 

Tantalus Labs was founded on a commitment to advancing the frontier of cannabis. We are a team of scientists, designers, and engineers committed to a bright, Sungrown reality, cultivating world-class BC cannabis in specialized, purpose-built greenhouses. Formerly grown in the shadows of bunkers and basements cannabis cultivation has finally stepped out into the light. While artificial lamps try in vain to emulate the quality of full spectrum sunlight, we harness the power of the sun and use only clean, natural inputs – capturing rainwater for irrigation, and circulating fresh BC air – all to create optimal growing conditions in the most natural way possible. Today, we are leading a cultural revolution in sustainable cannabis cultivation, continuing to push growing practices and standards onward and upward. Using the ideal, naturally occurring conditions found in beautiful BC to create an enhanced growing environment while reducing the negative impact on the planet’s resources. Indoor cannabis producers currently use nearly 1% of North America's energy. It is an unspoken and unnecessary drain on the grid. Innovative companies and their customers can change this. At Tantalus Labs, our facility was designed and built with a singular purpose. Our truly BC cultivars are Sungrown in an environmentally controlled greenhouse, engineered specifically for cannabis. We call it SunLab¹. SunLab¹ is the culmination of four years of design and construction. It leverages the minds of leading BC scientists, engineers, and agriculturalists, all on a mission to build a brighter future for cannabis. It was created at the intersection of optimized plant health and sustainable cultivation. From a previously underground industry, we’ve built something that sets a new standard in product quality, while honouring the greater environment that sustains us all. This is Sungrown and these are our values.