About this product
Our own Sungrown interpretation of a Harlequin strain is a sativa leaning hybrid with a balance of CBD and THC. It’s rich forest green colour mimics the lush, BC landscape we call home, and the mild citrus profile is sustainably cultivated in our state of the art greenhouse, located in Canada’s cannabis heartland. Our slow curing process heightens flavour, preserves it’s unique terpenes, and packs some proper BC cannabis potency. The terpenes found in this balanced strain feature citrusy notes of blood orange, grapefruit, and apple. Well suited for any BC cannabis enthusiast and an ideal match for those who appreciate a balanced CBD strain.
About this strain
Harlequin
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Harlequin is a 75/25 sativa-dominant strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. A descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains, you can depend on Harlequin to provide clear-headed, alert sativa effects. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective out there for treatment of pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. Flavors can range from earthy musk to sweet mango, but without a doubt, what draws crowds to Harlequin is its ability to relax without sedation and to relieve without intoxication.