 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Harlequin

Harlequin

by Tantalus Labs

Write a review
Tantalus Labs Cannabis Flower Harlequin
Tantalus Labs Cannabis Flower Harlequin

About this product

Our own Sungrown interpretation of a Harlequin strain is a sativa leaning hybrid with a balance of CBD and THC. It’s rich forest green colour mimics the lush, BC landscape we call home, and the mild citrus profile is sustainably cultivated in our state of the art greenhouse, located in Canada’s cannabis heartland. Our slow curing process heightens flavour, preserves it’s unique terpenes, and packs some proper BC cannabis potency. The terpenes found in this balanced strain feature citrusy notes of blood orange, grapefruit, and apple. Well suited for any BC cannabis enthusiast and an ideal match for those who appreciate a balanced CBD strain.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Harlequin

Harlequin
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Harlequin is a 75/25 sativa-dominant strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. A descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains, you can depend on Harlequin to provide clear-headed, alert sativa effects. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective out there for treatment of pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. Flavors can range from earthy musk to sweet mango, but without a doubt, what draws crowds to Harlequin is its ability to relax without sedation and to relieve without intoxication.

About this brand

Tantalus Labs Logo
Tantalus Labs was founded on a commitment to advancing the frontier of cannabis. We are a team of scientists, designers, and engineers committed to a bright, Sungrown reality, cultivating world-class BC cannabis in specialized, purpose-built greenhouses. Formerly grown in the shadows of bunkers and basements cannabis cultivation has finally stepped out into the light. While artificial lamps try in vain to emulate the quality of full spectrum sunlight, we harness the power of the sun and use only clean, natural inputs – capturing rainwater for irrigation, and circulating fresh BC air – all to create optimal growing conditions in the most natural way possible. Today, we are leading a cultural revolution in sustainable cannabis cultivation, continuing to push growing practices and standards onward and upward. Using the ideal, naturally occurring conditions found in beautiful BC to create an enhanced growing environment while reducing the negative impact on the planet’s resources. Indoor cannabis producers currently use nearly 1% of North America's energy. It is an unspoken and unnecessary drain on the grid. Innovative companies and their customers can change this. At Tantalus Labs, our facility was designed and built with a singular purpose. Our truly BC cultivars are Sungrown in an environmentally controlled greenhouse, engineered specifically for cannabis. We call it SunLab¹. SunLab¹ is the culmination of four years of design and construction. It leverages the minds of leading BC scientists, engineers, and agriculturalists, all on a mission to build a brighter future for cannabis. It was created at the intersection of optimized plant health and sustainable cultivation. From a previously underground industry, we’ve built something that sets a new standard in product quality, while honouring the greater environment that sustains us all. This is Sungrown and these are our values.