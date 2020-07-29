Tantalus Labs
About this product
Our own Sungrown interpretation of a Harlequin strain is a sativa leaning hybrid with a balance of CBD and THC. It’s rich forest green colour mimics the lush, BC landscape we call home, and the mild citrus profile is sustainably cultivated in our state of the art greenhouse, located in Canada’s cannabis heartland. Our slow curing process heightens flavour, preserves it’s unique terpenes, and packs some proper BC cannabis potency. The terpenes found in this balanced strain feature citrusy notes of blood orange, grapefruit, and apple. Well suited for any BC cannabis enthusiast and an ideal match for those who appreciate a balanced CBD strain.
Harlequin effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
1,027 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
16% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people say it helps with anxious
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!