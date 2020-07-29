About this product

Our own Sungrown interpretation of a Harlequin strain is a sativa leaning hybrid with a balance of CBD and THC. It’s rich forest green colour mimics the lush, BC landscape we call home, and the mild citrus profile is sustainably cultivated in our state of the art greenhouse, located in Canada’s cannabis heartland. Our slow curing process heightens flavour, preserves it’s unique terpenes, and packs some proper BC cannabis potency. The terpenes found in this balanced strain feature citrusy notes of blood orange, grapefruit, and apple. Well suited for any BC cannabis enthusiast and an ideal match for those who appreciate a balanced CBD strain.