 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Serratus

Serratus

by Tantalus Labs

Skip to Reviews
4.73
Tantalus Labs Cannabis Flower Serratus
Tantalus Labs Cannabis Flower Serratus

About this product

One of our truly BC inspired strains is Serratus, an indica leaning strain named for its unique appearance mimicking the jagged features of Serratus mountain. The buds of this high THC strain feature chunky blocks of Sungrown BC cannabis clusters and a fresh but woodsy terpene profile. The slow curing process increases potency and enhances the uniquely BC flavours of clean, velvety earth notes with a woody backbone and lighter melony citrus aromas. The combination of its delicate flavour and stunning visual appearance make this sustainably Sungrown Canadian strain an exotic rarity for those who appreciate a low CBD, high THC experience.

3 customer reviews

4.73

write a review

jessicalynn420

This strain is sure to put you in the calm mood, not to strong, not to weak just did the trick.

jovosleafly

Flew all the way to BC in order to purchase and try. As someone who's not really a joint smoker, Serratus surprised me, in the best possible way. Relaxing, fun, cerebral effects that don't at all tip into paranoia. Have enjoyed these pre-rolls pre-surf sesh to ticking off my to do list in the city.

musidom

This is the best. Spiritual enhancment....have i found god? Am i one with all? All your questions will be answered. I am scared to smoke a half gram at once. Baby steps........GOOD LUCK....LOVE TO ALL!

About this brand

Tantalus Labs Logo
Tantalus Labs was founded on a commitment to advancing the frontier of cannabis. We are a team of scientists, designers, and engineers committed to a bright, Sungrown reality, cultivating world-class BC cannabis in specialized, purpose-built greenhouses. Formerly grown in the shadows of bunkers and basements cannabis cultivation has finally stepped out into the light. While artificial lamps try in vain to emulate the quality of full spectrum sunlight, we harness the power of the sun and use only clean, natural inputs – capturing rainwater for irrigation, and circulating fresh BC air – all to create optimal growing conditions in the most natural way possible. Today, we are leading a cultural revolution in sustainable cannabis cultivation, continuing to push growing practices and standards onward and upward. Using the ideal, naturally occurring conditions found in beautiful BC to create an enhanced growing environment while reducing the negative impact on the planet’s resources. Indoor cannabis producers currently use nearly 1% of North America's energy. It is an unspoken and unnecessary drain on the grid. Innovative companies and their customers can change this. At Tantalus Labs, our facility was designed and built with a singular purpose. Our truly BC cultivars are Sungrown in an environmentally controlled greenhouse, engineered specifically for cannabis. We call it SunLab¹. SunLab¹ is the culmination of four years of design and construction. It leverages the minds of leading BC scientists, engineers, and agriculturalists, all on a mission to build a brighter future for cannabis. It was created at the intersection of optimized plant health and sustainable cultivation. From a previously underground industry, we’ve built something that sets a new standard in product quality, while honouring the greater environment that sustains us all. This is Sungrown and these are our values.