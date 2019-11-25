Tantalus Labs was founded on a commitment to advancing the frontier of cannabis. We are a team of scientists, designers, and engineers committed to a bright, Sungrown reality, cultivating world-class BC cannabis in specialized, purpose-built greenhouses. Formerly grown in the shadows of bunkers and basements cannabis cultivation has finally stepped out into the light. While artificial lamps try in vain to emulate the quality of full spectrum sunlight, we harness the power of the sun and use only clean, natural inputs – capturing rainwater for irrigation, and circulating fresh BC air – all to create optimal growing conditions in the most natural way possible. Today, we are leading a cultural revolution in sustainable cannabis cultivation, continuing to push growing practices and standards onward and upward. Using the ideal, naturally occurring conditions found in beautiful BC to create an enhanced growing environment while reducing the negative impact on the planet’s resources. Indoor cannabis producers currently use nearly 1% of North America's energy. It is an unspoken and unnecessary drain on the grid. Innovative companies and their customers can change this. At Tantalus Labs, our facility was designed and built with a singular purpose. Our truly BC cultivars are Sungrown in an environmentally controlled greenhouse, engineered specifically for cannabis. We call it SunLab¹. SunLab¹ is the culmination of four years of design and construction. It leverages the minds of leading BC scientists, engineers, and agriculturalists, all on a mission to build a brighter future for cannabis. It was created at the intersection of optimized plant health and sustainable cultivation. From a previously underground industry, we’ve built something that sets a new standard in product quality, while honouring the greater environment that sustains us all. This is Sungrown and these are our values.