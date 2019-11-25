jessicalynn420
on November 25th, 2019
This strain is sure to put you in the calm mood, not to strong, not to weak just did the trick.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
One of our truly BC inspired strains is Serratus, an indica leaning strain named for its unique appearance mimicking the jagged features of Serratus mountain. The buds of this high THC strain feature chunky blocks of Sungrown BC cannabis clusters and a fresh but woodsy terpene profile. The slow curing process increases potency and enhances the uniquely BC flavours of clean, velvety earth notes with a woody backbone and lighter melony citrus aromas. The combination of its delicate flavour and stunning visual appearance make this sustainably Sungrown Canadian strain an exotic rarity for those who appreciate a low CBD, high THC experience.
on November 25th, 2019
This strain is sure to put you in the calm mood, not to strong, not to weak just did the trick.
on October 6th, 2019
Flew all the way to BC in order to purchase and try. As someone who's not really a joint smoker, Serratus surprised me, in the best possible way. Relaxing, fun, cerebral effects that don't at all tip into paranoia. Have enjoyed these pre-rolls pre-surf sesh to ticking off my to do list in the city.
on September 28th, 2019
This is the best. Spiritual enhancment....have i found god? Am i one with all? All your questions will be answered. I am scared to smoke a half gram at once. Baby steps........GOOD LUCK....LOVE TO ALL!