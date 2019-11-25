BCSAM27
on November 25th, 2019
Very tasty. Great for movie night
Sky Pilot is a sweet and pungent indica-dominant cultivar, aptly named after Sky Pilot mountain, a prominent peak in the Tantalus Mountain Range. It’s a high THC strain that features larger than average trichomes, giving it an ultra-frosted appearance. Lime green in colour, scent of blueberry with hints of spice and pine. This unique BC bud is inspired by our supernatural surroundings and Sungrown with care and only clean, natural inputs at SunLab.
on November 17th, 2019
A little intense, but great for if you've got nothing to do but hang around and enjoy the little things.
on October 22nd, 2019
Lovely fruity smell, great couch lock
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.