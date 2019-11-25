 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sky Pilot

Sky Pilot

by Tantalus Labs

Skip to Reviews
4.84
Tantalus Labs Cannabis Flower Sky Pilot
Tantalus Labs Cannabis Flower Sky Pilot
Tantalus Labs Cannabis Flower Sky Pilot

About this product

Sky Pilot is a sweet and pungent indica-dominant cultivar, aptly named after Sky Pilot mountain, a prominent peak in the Tantalus Mountain Range. It’s a high THC strain that features larger than average trichomes, giving it an ultra-frosted appearance. Lime green in colour, scent of blueberry with hints of spice and pine. This unique BC bud is inspired by our supernatural surroundings and Sungrown with care and only clean, natural inputs at SunLab.

4 customer reviews

Show all
4.84

write a review

Lastlandviking

A little intense, but great for if you've got nothing to do but hang around and enjoy the little things.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Tantalus Labs Logo
Tantalus Labs was founded on a commitment to advancing the frontier of cannabis. We are a team of scientists, designers, and engineers committed to a bright, Sungrown reality, cultivating world-class BC cannabis in specialized, purpose-built greenhouses. Formerly grown in the shadows of bunkers and basements cannabis cultivation has finally stepped out into the light. While artificial lamps try in vain to emulate the quality of full spectrum sunlight, we harness the power of the sun and use only clean, natural inputs – capturing rainwater for irrigation, and circulating fresh BC air – all to create optimal growing conditions in the most natural way possible. Today, we are leading a cultural revolution in sustainable cannabis cultivation, continuing to push growing practices and standards onward and upward. Using the ideal, naturally occurring conditions found in beautiful BC to create an enhanced growing environment while reducing the negative impact on the planet’s resources. Indoor cannabis producers currently use nearly 1% of North America's energy. It is an unspoken and unnecessary drain on the grid. Innovative companies and their customers can change this. At Tantalus Labs, our facility was designed and built with a singular purpose. Our truly BC cultivars are Sungrown in an environmentally controlled greenhouse, engineered specifically for cannabis. We call it SunLab¹. SunLab¹ is the culmination of four years of design and construction. It leverages the minds of leading BC scientists, engineers, and agriculturalists, all on a mission to build a brighter future for cannabis. It was created at the intersection of optimized plant health and sustainable cultivation. From a previously underground industry, we’ve built something that sets a new standard in product quality, while honouring the greater environment that sustains us all. This is Sungrown and these are our values.