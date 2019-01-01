About this product
Product details Terpene Profile This THC BioMed proprietary strain has been bred to deliver a balanced hybrid with high THC levels. This premium flower is a beautiful light green with contrasting deep orange hairs, and they carry a heavy dusting of THC crystals. This strain combines aromas that are both earthly and sweet with flavours of nectarine, pepper, and honey cream. This flower is hand-trimmed from plants grown naturally in soil using organic methods.
