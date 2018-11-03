BUDJUG
BudJug Is One of our latest breeding developments. It is a cross between the original Lemon Kush by Alien Genetics and our own blueberry special strain created in 2013. It develops high THC levels of 22-26% accompanied by a good 3-4% Of CBD. Very strong strain with a fruity zest aroma.
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
The general consensus surrounding Lemon Kush is that is a cross between Master Kush and Lemon Joy. However, breeder specific variations exist. Alien Genetics, for example, explains their Lemon Kush as a hybrid between Lemon G, a prized strain from Ohio, and an Afghan Kush. The genetics are the only area of dispute as everyone will agree that the sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix exceptionally well with the earthy kush undertones. The light green buds are covered in a white frosting of trichomes and provide uplifting and creative effects. Lemon Kush is the perfect solution for when the stresses of life have you feeling sour.