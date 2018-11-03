Cannabis Breeder and Producer We began our journey in early 2011 when we started to develop our love of growing and breeding and since then have been created over 20 different unique strains of our own. We have since then began creating our own seedbank for the ultimate in "RARE" seeds. We source seeds from around the world to find the very best strains and always ensure the very best in quality. Since 2017 we have also been creating our own CBD oils and Extracts which have received amazing responses from our clientele.