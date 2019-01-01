 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Quints

Quints

by The Batch

Write a review
The Batch Cannabis Pre-rolls Quints

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Quints by The Batch

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

The Batch Logo
The Batch is a new, no frills cannabis brand that's committed to keeping weed good and simple. Forget cultivars, genetic lineage, unique terpene combinations, and fancy strain names. By thinking big and categorizing product by potency rather than cultivar, The Batch is able to offer certified quality cannabis, at prices that beat the black market. The Batch is simply the best value available. The next time you're looking for the best bud (or pre-roll) for your buck, you'll know exactly where to go.