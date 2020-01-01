The Batch is a new, no frills cannabis brand that's committed to keeping weed good and simple. Forget cultivars, genetic lineage, unique terpene combinations, and fancy strain names. By thinking big and categorizing product by potency rather than cultivar, The Batch is able to offer certified quality cannabis, at prices that beat the black market. The Batch is simply the best value available. The next time you're looking for the best bud (or pre-roll) for your buck, you'll know exactly where to go.