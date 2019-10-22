 Loading…

Terrapin PAX ERA Case + Keychain, "Coco Hops" *Customizable

by The Terrapin Co. Studio

$9.95MSRP

Made from 100% biodegradable material, our customizable PAX ERA Hardshell Slip - Sleeve Case & Keychain securely holds your PAX ERA and makes it easy to attach to anything! Simply dock to charge without taking it out of the case! Never loose your PAX ERA again! Makes the perfect gift for your smoker friends! Want to customize? Just add in the notes when you check out what colors, words or pattern you'd like! *No additional charge (Limited Time Only) 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed! *PAX ERA - NOT included with purchase. Must be +21 to Purchase. For Legal and Medical Use Only! Patent Protected* Not to be used as drug paraphernalia*. Please use responsibly. For wholesale orders please contact hello@theterrapinco.com! SHOP NOW & SUBSCRIBE at www.theterrapinco.com Follow on Instagram @theterrapinco The Future of Smoking is Now!

Welcome to The Future of Smoking. The Terrapin Co. Studio is a customizable smoking accessory manufacturer with unique products to make smokers life practical, easier and more convenient! Custom order any of our accessories with your individual quote or brand for no additional charge! All of our products are made of 100% Biodegradable Material! Market with us! Your brand + Our Product = The Sweetest High Life! Ask about wholesale pricing today! Visit our online store www.theterrapinco.com and follow us on Instagram @theterrapinco for promotions and new product announcements!

Tue Oct 22 2019
T........y
Exactly as I imagined. They communicated with me more than once to make sure they got my custom order right. The sleeve slides on securely and is very, very cute! The item was very well packaged and the turn around time was very impressive! Thanks again!