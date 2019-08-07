The Woodstock Cannabis Company was formed by Woodstock Ventures to extend its iconic brand to the cannabis market. Its goal is to bring to market quality products that embody the values of Woodstock and which are produced in an environmentally sustainable way. Woodstock Ventures is the successor to the producers of the legendary 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair and has produced the subsequent Woodstock Festivals. Woodstock Ventures is currently planning the celebrations for the 50th anniversary in 2019. The company comprises two of the original producers, Michael Lang and Joel Rosenman, and the family of the third producer, John Roberts. Today, Woodstock Ventures creates events, projects, products and services which are consistent with Woodstock's values and supports causes and organizations that complement the brand's ethos. For more information, please visit the official site of Woodstock Ventures at www.Woodstock.com.