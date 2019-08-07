 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
WOODSTOCK Purple Chitral

by The Woodstock Cannabis Company

WOODSTOCK Purple Chitral by The Woodstock Cannabis Company

CALAD

Enjoyed the bud nugs are purple smells fruity THERE is no cheese smell so that's a plus I would re purchase

Pakistani Chitral Kush

Chitral is a town in Pakistan known for making some of the best hash in the region. Pakistani Chitral Kush, also known as PCK, is a pure indica that is considered a selected landrace, meaning it is an indigenous strain that has been selectively inbred to enhance its characteristics. PCK produces a very colorful phenotype, often earning nicknames like Purple Pakistani or Purple Chitral. This strain is appreciated for its advanced resin production that enables this strain to produce the top-quality concentrates. PCK emits a diverse bouquet of aromas ranging from earthy caramel to sweet notes of fruits and berries. The influence of pure indica genetics creates powerfully relaxing body effects that helps to avoid anxieties and pain, as well as inducing sleep when needed.

The Woodstock Cannabis Company was formed by Woodstock Ventures to extend its iconic brand to the cannabis market. Its goal is to bring to market quality products that embody the values of Woodstock and which are produced in an environmentally sustainable way. Woodstock Ventures is the successor to the producers of the legendary 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair and has produced the subsequent Woodstock Festivals. Woodstock Ventures is currently planning the celebrations for the 50th anniversary in 2019. The company comprises two of the original producers, Michael Lang and Joel Rosenman, and the family of the third producer, John Roberts. Today, Woodstock Ventures creates events, projects, products and services which are consistent with Woodstock's values and supports causes and organizations that complement the brand's ethos. For more information, please visit the official site of Woodstock Ventures at www.Woodstock.com.