The Woodstock Cannabis Company
WOODSTOCK Purple Chitral
Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Pakistani Chitral Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
86 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!