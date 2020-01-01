About this product
Thumbs Up Brand Strain Hunters® White Lemon™ is an indoor-grown, balanced hybrid. Strain Hunters® is a team dedicated to searching for unique and rare landrace genetics to share with the world. White Lemon™ is a cross of two award-winning strains, El Nino and Super Lemon Haze. White Lemon™ exhibits intense aromas of lemon and spice. 10% of the profits from all Thumbs Up Brand products are donated back to the community.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
White Lemon
Created by Greenhouse Strain Hunters, White Lemon crosses Super Lemon Haze with El Niño. Lemon aromas are accompanied by wood and spicy incense notes, making this a treat for your nose. Effects tend to reflect a heightened mental clarity followed by a comforting and relaxing body high. White Lemon is great for anyone looking to feel crisp and clear while exploring a quiet and relaxed activity.