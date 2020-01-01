 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Thumbs Up Brand White Lemon

by Thumbs Up Brand

Thumbs Up Brand Cannabis Flower Thumbs Up Brand White Lemon
Thumbs Up Brand Cannabis Flower Thumbs Up Brand White Lemon
Thumbs Up Brand Cannabis Flower Thumbs Up Brand White Lemon

About this product

Thumbs Up Brand Strain Hunters® White Lemon™ is an indoor-grown, balanced hybrid. Strain Hunters® is a team dedicated to searching for unique and rare landrace genetics to share with the world. White Lemon™ is a cross of two award-winning strains, El Nino and Super Lemon Haze. White Lemon™ exhibits intense aromas of lemon and spice. 10% of the profits from all Thumbs Up Brand products are donated back to the community.

About this strain

White Lemon

White Lemon

Created by Greenhouse Strain Hunters, White Lemon crosses Super Lemon Haze with El Niño. Lemon aromas are accompanied by wood and spicy incense notes, making this a treat for your nose. Effects tend to reflect a heightened mental clarity followed by a comforting and relaxing body high. White Lemon is great for anyone looking to feel crisp and clear while exploring a quiet and relaxed activity.

About this brand

Better Buds. Better Price. Better Brand. THUMBS UP BRAND scours Canada for the absolute best cannabis flower from the nation's best growers. We send in our experts to make sure our bud is top notch. We look for healthy, clean plants, dense, tri-chrome rich flowers, all to bring you BETTER WEED everytime.