About this product

Thumbs Up Brand Strain Hunters® White Lemon™ is an indoor-grown, balanced hybrid. Strain Hunters® is a team dedicated to searching for unique and rare landrace genetics to share with the world. White Lemon™ is a cross of two award-winning strains, El Nino and Super Lemon Haze. White Lemon™ exhibits intense aromas of lemon and spice. 10% of the profits from all Thumbs Up Brand products are donated back to the community.