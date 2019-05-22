Thumbs Up Brand
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Thumbs Up Brand Strain Hunters® White Lemon™ is an indoor-grown, balanced hybrid. Strain Hunters® is a team dedicated to searching for unique and rare landrace genetics to share with the world. White Lemon™ is a cross of two award-winning strains, El Nino and Super Lemon Haze. White Lemon™ exhibits intense aromas of lemon and spice. 10% of the profits from all Thumbs Up Brand products are donated back to the community.
White Lemon effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
40% of people report feeling creative
Anxious
20% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
20% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
20% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
