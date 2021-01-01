 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. 1:1 Tullia Lotion 200mg

1:1 Tullia Lotion 200mg

by Tidal Health Solutions

Write a review
Tidal Health Solutions Topicals Lotions 1:1 Tullia Lotion 200mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

This fast-absorbing lotion includes a natural eucalyptus extract and contains a balanced amount of THC & CBD that provides a pleasant cooling sensation. This fast-absorbing lotion includes a natural eucalyptus extract and contains a balanced amount of THC & CBD that provides a pleasant cooling sensation similar to a cool ocean breeze. Massage into the skin. Avoid broken skin or sensitive areas. For topical use only. Welcome to the new wave of cannabis. Welcome to Tidal!

About this brand

Tidal Health Solutions Logo

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review