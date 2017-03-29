 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blueberry

Blueberry

by Tilray

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Tilray Cannabis Flower Blueberry

About this product

Blueberry is an indica strain that was bred by DJ Short. Its parents are Afghani, Thai, and Purple Thai. Top terpenes include caryophyllene, humulene and myrcene.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Grecogirl

I usually use Blue Dream for my Fibromyalgia and Migraine pain but couldn't get it last time so tried Blueberry and was not disappointed. It has a pleasant blueberry flavor and relaxed my whole body, no headache, just a very nice euphoric and relaxed feeling. I highly recommend. #420Sweepstakes

About this strain

Blueberry

Blueberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best Indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

 

About this brand

Tilray Logo
Tilray is a global leader in medical cannabis research and production dedicated to providing safe, consistent and reliable therapy to patients. We are the only GMP certified medical cannabis producer currently supplying products to thousands of patients, physicians, pharmacies, hospitals, governments and researchers in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the Americas. (Note: Tilray and Leafly are both owned by Privateer Holdings.)