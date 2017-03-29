I usually use Blue Dream for my Fibromyalgia and Migraine pain but couldn't get it last time so tried Blueberry and was not disappointed. It has a pleasant blueberry flavor and relaxed my whole body, no headache, just a very nice euphoric and relaxed feeling. I highly recommend. #420Sweepstakes
A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best Indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.
