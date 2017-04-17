 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Cannatonic

Cannatonic

by Tilray

Tilray Cannabis Flower Cannatonic

About this product

A hybrid cross with that is known to produce a nearly 1:1 ratio of THC & CBD. Top terpenes include Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene.

jennyflye

My doctor recommended this as an adjunct to my mood stabilizing pharmaceutical med I take. I find it really helps me if I am experiencing milder anxiety. The main thing I appreciate is that it seems to have an overall effect in reducing the chronic pain I experience in my joints and also the after effects of a bad migraine episode. The positive effect it has on my mood is good also. It isn't super HIGH due to the low THC and just gives me a lift in a light way which helps me feel functional and more able to cope.

About this strain

Cannatonic

Cannatonic
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Cannatonic is a unique hybrid strain bred by Spanish seed bank Resin Seeds specifically for its low THC content and high CBD content.  A cross between a female MK Ultra and a famous G13 Haze male, it produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing, thanks to the high CBD content.  As one of the premier medical strains, Cannatonic is often used to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety, migraines, and a wide variety of other physiological and psychological symptoms.  Most phenotypes present with a slight earthy odor and a mild, sweet, vaguely citrusy flavor.

 

About this brand

Tilray is a global leader in medical cannabis research and production dedicated to providing safe, consistent and reliable therapy to patients. We are the only GMP certified medical cannabis producer currently supplying products to thousands of patients, physicians, pharmacies, hospitals, governments and researchers in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the Americas. (Note: Tilray and Leafly are both owned by Privateer Holdings.)