jennyflye on April 17th, 2017

My doctor recommended this as an adjunct to my mood stabilizing pharmaceutical med I take. I find it really helps me if I am experiencing milder anxiety. The main thing I appreciate is that it seems to have an overall effect in reducing the chronic pain I experience in my joints and also the after effects of a bad migraine episode. The positive effect it has on my mood is good also. It isn't super HIGH due to the low THC and just gives me a lift in a light way which helps me feel functional and more able to cope.