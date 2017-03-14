TBTRockstar on March 14th, 2017

Just got this from Tilray. I know why it's $11/g. Try it you'll see lol. Insane lemon scent when opening the bag. Medical cannabis is insane compared to previous "brand X" starins I've been using. Wow wow wow. If your a light smoker like me. Go easy. I vaped about 5 or 6 pulls. Mellows out my ADHD. Just good vibes all around. I suffer from anxiety as well so I could see going a little too hard with this might send you into outer space. As I said before.. go easy first time if you're a light smoker... and thanks Tilray!