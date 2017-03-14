 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Lemon Sour Diesel

by Tilray

Tilray Cannabis Flower Lemon Sour Diesel

About this product

A hybrid cross of Mazar-I-Sharif and Skunk #1. Top terpenes include Pinene, Caryophyllene and Humulene.

1 customer review

TBTRockstar

Just got this from Tilray. I know why it's $11/g. Try it you'll see lol. Insane lemon scent when opening the bag. Medical cannabis is insane compared to previous "brand X" starins I've been using. Wow wow wow. If your a light smoker like me. Go easy. I vaped about 5 or 6 pulls. Mellows out my ADHD. Just good vibes all around. I suffer from anxiety as well so I could see going a little too hard with this might send you into outer space. As I said before.. go easy first time if you're a light smoker... and thanks Tilray!

About this strain

LSD

LSD
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Pinene
  3. Myrcene

The LSD strain was bred by Barneys Farm, with a lineage from Mazar-I-Sharif and Skunk #1. It is a disease-resistant plant that does well in most growing conditions. The buds form in curved triangles, yielding approximately 600 grams per square meter. Flowering time is approximately 8-9 weeks. This strain is popular for its vivid euphoric experience and powerful body buzz.

About this brand

Tilray is a global leader in medical cannabis research and production dedicated to providing safe, consistent and reliable therapy to patients. We are the only GMP certified medical cannabis producer currently supplying products to thousands of patients, physicians, pharmacies, hospitals, governments and researchers in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the Americas. (Note: Tilray and Leafly are both owned by Privateer Holdings.)