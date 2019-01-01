About this product
3-13% THC | 9-19% CBD All varietals are not created equal, but this hybrid delivers well balanced THC and CBD content. Tokyo Smoke’s Equalize is cultivated for its spicy, sweet, floral aromas, with leveled-out personality instilled in its warm-hearted genetics.
An award-winning, design-focused brand that seamlessly blends the best of cannabis with preeminent retail. Tokyo Smoke is ushering in a new era with an elevated and immersive retail experience featuring our signature collection of accessories and line of recreational cannabis.