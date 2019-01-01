 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Equalize

by Tokyo Smoke

Tokyo Smoke Cannabis Flower Equalize
Tokyo Smoke Cannabis Flower Equalize

About this product

3-13% THC | 9-19% CBD All varietals are not created equal, but this hybrid delivers well balanced THC and CBD content. Tokyo Smoke’s Equalize is cultivated for its spicy, sweet, floral aromas, with leveled-out personality instilled in its warm-hearted genetics.

About this brand

An award-winning, design-focused brand that seamlessly blends the best of cannabis with preeminent retail. Tokyo Smoke is ushering in a new era with an elevated and immersive retail experience featuring our signature collection of accessories and line of recreational cannabis.