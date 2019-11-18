lush_slush
on November 18th, 2019
Absolutely atrocious, it was nothing like the stuff they showed me in the display case. It was not dense and it was not even trimmed.
17-27% | <0.1% CBD Go live. Tokyo Smoke’s Go is a potent, sativa dominant varietal with a high THC content and minimal CBD. Go’s bouquet features sweet, woody and fruity notes, actively harvested with passion in mind.
on October 25th, 2019
We just smoked it very mildew earthy smelling Got high. But smell and taste was not for me
on September 25th, 2019
Ok.. so I just picked up some GO and was surprised - love it. 3.5g container the buds were nice and plump not to mention it wasn’t overly dry. I know some tweed products can be a little leafy and dry but recently their LBS, DNA and now this TS is really looking like the premium bud it is. It was cured perfectly, not dry, not ‘wet’ just done by experts. I think they’re refining the process. Anyway the bud has a slight ‘ocean’ taste - like Howndstooth, but not as strong.. was like a solid sativa totally creative mind high.. highly recommend.