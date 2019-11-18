Erbologist on September 25th, 2019

Ok.. so I just picked up some GO and was surprised - love it. 3.5g container the buds were nice and plump not to mention it wasn’t overly dry. I know some tweed products can be a little leafy and dry but recently their LBS, DNA and now this TS is really looking like the premium bud it is. It was cured perfectly, not dry, not ‘wet’ just done by experts. I think they’re refining the process. Anyway the bud has a slight ‘ocean’ taste - like Howndstooth, but not as strong.. was like a solid sativa totally creative mind high.. highly recommend.