 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Go

Go

by Tokyo Smoke

Skip to Reviews
3.37
Tokyo Smoke Cannabis Flower Go
Tokyo Smoke Cannabis Flower Go

Learn More

About this product

17-27% | <0.1% CBD Go live. Tokyo Smoke’s Go is a potent, sativa dominant varietal with a high THC content and minimal CBD. Go’s bouquet features sweet, woody and fruity notes, actively harvested with passion in mind.

7 customer reviews

Show all
3.37

write a review

lush_slush

Absolutely atrocious, it was nothing like the stuff they showed me in the display case. It was not dense and it was not even trimmed.

Jhook66

We just smoked it very mildew earthy smelling Got high. But smell and taste was not for me

Erbologist

Ok.. so I just picked up some GO and was surprised - love it. 3.5g container the buds were nice and plump not to mention it wasn’t overly dry. I know some tweed products can be a little leafy and dry but recently their LBS, DNA and now this TS is really looking like the premium bud it is. It was cured perfectly, not dry, not ‘wet’ just done by experts. I think they’re refining the process. Anyway the bud has a slight ‘ocean’ taste - like Howndstooth, but not as strong.. was like a solid sativa totally creative mind high.. highly recommend.

About this brand

Tokyo Smoke Logo
An award-winning, design-focused brand that seamlessly blends the best of cannabis with preeminent retail. Tokyo Smoke is ushering in a new era with an elevated and immersive retail experience featuring our signature collection of accessories and line of recreational cannabis.