by Tokyo Smoke

Tokyo Smoke Cannabis Flower Rise
About this product

14-24% THC | <0.1% CBD Rise up. Tokyo Smoke’s Rise is a sativa dominant varietal that packs a mid-level THC punch, with minimal CBD. Rise features a strong skunky aroma with intriguing floral and sweet notes, cleverly cultivated for curious minds.

sourcreamcreamy

I thought my bong may have been too dirty because the hit tasted like an old wet towel. It was so dry! This dro is nothing but dusty old bones full of green dust. Do not buy it.

Tribunal

Rolled: Not a harsh to inhale, Flavor doesn't feel unique, general okay, felt sativa proprities. Pipe/bong: Not harsh, tasted not violent, okay high vibe

TheRealTouche

Very sweet and earthy. Nice chunks. Nice sativa onset with indica aftertones. I recommend for peuple looking for something différent.

About this brand

An award-winning, design-focused brand that seamlessly blends the best of cannabis with preeminent retail. Tokyo Smoke is ushering in a new era with an elevated and immersive retail experience featuring our signature collection of accessories and line of recreational cannabis.