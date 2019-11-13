sourcreamcreamy
on November 13th, 2019
I thought my bong may have been too dirty because the hit tasted like an old wet towel. It was so dry! This dro is nothing but dusty old bones full of green dust. Do not buy it.
14-24% THC | <0.1% CBD Rise up. Tokyo Smoke’s Rise is a sativa dominant varietal that packs a mid-level THC punch, with minimal CBD. Rise features a strong skunky aroma with intriguing floral and sweet notes, cleverly cultivated for curious minds.
on November 13th, 2019
on October 17th, 2019
Rolled: Not a harsh to inhale, Flavor doesn't feel unique, general okay, felt sativa proprities. Pipe/bong: Not harsh, tasted not violent, okay high vibe
on October 11th, 2019
Very sweet and earthy. Nice chunks. Nice sativa onset with indica aftertones. I recommend for peuple looking for something différent.