by TOP LEAF

About this product

SATIVA HYBRID THC 18% - 24% CBD <1% What is a dream? Is it sugar-coated berries wrapped in morning dew? Is it sunshine on a hazy day? Is it sparkling indigo and sapphire and azure? Who’s to say. One thing is sure, the dense and frosty buds on this legendary cultivar offer more than a zesty lift, they prove dreams do come true.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

We were founded by cannabis enthusiasts under a simple guiding principle: "What do we want to smoke?" The answer is easy. We want the best. We want rich, full-bodied cannabis, with complex terpene profiles, mid-to-high THC potency and that little something special that makes you say "Wow" the first time you take a puff.