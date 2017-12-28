About this product

SATIVA HYBRID THC 18% - 24% CBD <1%



BLUEBERRY x HAZE



What is a dream? Is it sugar-coated berries wrapped in morning dew? Is it sunshine on a hazy day? Is it sparkling indigo and sapphire and azure? Who’s to say. One thing is sure, the dense and frosty buds on this legendary cultivar offer more than a zesty lift, they prove dreams do come true.