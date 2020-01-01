SATIVA-DOMINANT THC 18% - 24% CBD < 1%
Naming a single “greatest of all time” isn’t just difficult, it’s impossible. But a strong sativa is worth its weight in gold and this Black Series cultivar with bright leaves, delicate pistils and thorough dusting of trichomes makes an excellent case for superlatives.
We were founded by cannabis enthusiasts under a simple guiding principle: "What do we want to smoke?" The answer is easy. We want the best. We want rich, full-bodied cannabis, with complex terpene profiles, mid-to-high THC potency and that little something special that makes you say "Wow" the first time you take a puff.