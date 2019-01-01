 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Strawberry Cream

Strawberry Cream

by TOP LEAF

Write a review
TOP LEAF Cannabis Flower Strawberry Cream

About this product

INDICA-DOMINANT THC 18% - 24% CBD <1% Saccharine. Redolent. Symphonic. You could spend a lifetime scouring books for the words to describe Strawberry Cream and still never quite do it justice. Our growers haven't just produced a cultivar that smells of fresh morning berries, they have coaxed these terpenes into the surreal and sublime.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

TOP LEAF Logo
We were founded by cannabis enthusiasts under a simple guiding principle: "What do we want to smoke?" The answer is easy. We want the best. We want rich, full-bodied cannabis, with complex terpene profiles, mid-to-high THC potency and that little something special that makes you say "Wow" the first time you take a puff.