INDICA-DOMINANT THC 18% - 24% CBD <1% Saccharine. Redolent. Symphonic. You could spend a lifetime scouring books for the words to describe Strawberry Cream and still never quite do it justice. Our growers haven't just produced a cultivar that smells of fresh morning berries, they have coaxed these terpenes into the surreal and sublime.
We were founded by cannabis enthusiasts under a simple guiding principle: "What do we want to smoke?" The answer is easy. We want the best. We want rich, full-bodied cannabis, with complex terpene profiles, mid-to-high THC potency and that little something special that makes you say "Wow" the first time you take a puff.