TOQi 510 Wireless Vaporizer
4.817
$59.95MSRP
About this product
Built to always be ready when you need it, the TOQi 510 wireless vaporizer is the first 510 thread compatible battery with wireless charging giving users the easiest recharging experience possible. Combined with a built-in USB-C port, you never have to worry about losing a custom charging plug again.
About this brand
Intuitive cannabis technology made for wireless living. Inspired by the intersection of design and culture.
2........s
Fri Oct 09 2020
So a couple of years ago I'm vaping at my desk and, in California ground is rarely level, so my pen roles off the desk if I set it down. I've caught myself openly wondering to friends and family aloud why these pens had to be round, well, they don't and this one isn't. First of all, I like the different design, second it charged faster than any pen I've bought in about five years of vaping oils, and finally my carts seem to taste richer through this device. I haven't even tried the wireless charging capability as of yet, but so far, I like the device itself a lot. If you're bored with the pen design that's taken over a lot of the market, for what ever reason that is, you might want to try this device. It's also been said to make carts last longer than your cheap club battery, but I've only had it for a day. I may check back on that theory if I find otherwise. The taste factor and the automatic shut off, however, make me think those reviewers are telling the truth.
K........9
Mon Oct 05 2020
Man, what a cool vap and it's impressed everyone I've smoked with when I pulled it out. The quick recharge too, is top notch and unlike the other vaps I've purchased before. Will also vouch for their customer service, as I had an issue with mine and they handled it extremely quickly and professionally. So it's great to support a Canadian company that has not only developed a great product, but stands behind it. Will purchase with them again.
r........0
Sun Aug 23 2020
I love this vape! Wireless charging, multiple heat settings, not much more you could ask for! If you need a good review video to watch: https://youtu.be/cvMdNYQshcs