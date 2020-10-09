So a couple of years ago I'm vaping at my desk and, in California ground is rarely level, so my pen roles off the desk if I set it down. I've caught myself openly wondering to friends and family aloud why these pens had to be round, well, they don't and this one isn't. First of all, I like the different design, second it charged faster than any pen I've bought in about five years of vaping oils, and finally my carts seem to taste richer through this device. I haven't even tried the wireless charging capability as of yet, but so far, I like the device itself a lot. If you're bored with the pen design that's taken over a lot of the market, for what ever reason that is, you might want to try this device. It's also been said to make carts last longer than your cheap club battery, but I've only had it for a day. I may check back on that theory if I find otherwise. The taste factor and the automatic shut off, however, make me think those reviewers are telling the truth.