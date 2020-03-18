 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. TOQi Wireless Power Bank

TOQi Wireless Power Bank

by TOQi

Skip to Reviews
5.05
TOQi Vaping Vaporizer Accessories TOQi Wireless Power Bank
TOQi Vaping Vaporizer Accessories TOQi Wireless Power Bank
TOQi Vaping Vaporizer Accessories TOQi Wireless Power Bank
TOQi Vaping Vaporizer Accessories TOQi Wireless Power Bank
TOQi Vaping Vaporizer Accessories TOQi Wireless Power Bank

$34.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

A 5000 mAh portable power bank with wireless charging function, micro-USB input and USB-A output. Simultaneous charging of two devices, one wireless, and one plugged in supported. Li-ion polymer battery designed to protect the circuit from over-voltage, over-charge, over-current, and short circuits.

About this brand

TOQi Logo
Intuitive cannabis technology made for wireless living. Inspired by the intersection of design and culture.

5 customer reviews

Show all
5.05

write a review

Wed Mar 18 2020
F........d
Love this power bank, I bring it everywhere!! Super convenient!
Fri Feb 28 2020
T........s
I bring my power bank with me everywhere I go. && the best feature is that it is Qi wireless certified so you can charge your Qi compatible devices. It's perfect for charging my phone and my vape wirelessly. I love that they added the suction cups to the bottom, the power bank sticks to your phone so you can toss it in your bag or put it in your pocket while its charging. Great product!
Tue Feb 25 2020
b........7
This is the first portable wireless charging power bank I have come across. It works perfectly! I love that it has suction cups, so that I can easily stick it to the back of my phone. The best part is honestly not having to bring a cord. Highly recommend this product!