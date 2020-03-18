TOQi Wireless Power Bank
5.05
$34.95MSRP
A 5000 mAh portable power bank with wireless charging function, micro-USB input and USB-A output. Simultaneous charging of two devices, one wireless, and one plugged in supported. Li-ion polymer battery designed to protect the circuit from over-voltage, over-charge, over-current, and short circuits.
TOQi
Intuitive cannabis technology made for wireless living. Inspired by the intersection of design and culture.
F........d
Wed Mar 18 2020
Love this power bank, I bring it everywhere!! Super convenient!
T........s
Fri Feb 28 2020
I bring my power bank with me everywhere I go. && the best feature is that it is Qi wireless certified so you can charge your Qi compatible devices. It's perfect for charging my phone and my vape wirelessly. I love that they added the suction cups to the bottom, the power bank sticks to your phone so you can toss it in your bag or put it in your pocket while its charging. Great product!
b........7
Tue Feb 25 2020
This is the first portable wireless charging power bank I have come across. It works perfectly! I love that it has suction cups, so that I can easily stick it to the back of my phone. The best part is honestly not having to bring a cord. Highly recommend this product!