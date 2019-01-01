 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Flicker Indica Blend

Flicker Indica Blend

by Trailblazer

Write a review
Trailblazer Cannabis Flower Flicker Indica Blend

About this product

Flicker Indica Blend. Euphoric and relaxing, crafted from milled quality flower. Earthy and sweet in flavour and aroma. Convenient and milled to the optimal consistency for vaporization or rolling.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Critical Kush

Critical Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Critical Kush from Barney’s Farm is a mostly indica strain that blends together two famed cannabis staples, Critical Mass and OG Kush. Aromatic notes of earthiness and spice usher in a calming sensation that relaxes the mind and body. Critical Kush pairs a staggeringly high THC content with a moderate dose of CBD, making this strain a perfect nighttime medication for pain, stress, insomnia, and muscle spasms. Growers cultivating this strain indoors will wait 50 to 60 days for Critical Kush to complete its flowering cycle.

About this brand

Trailblazer Logo
A celebration of the end of prohibition