L10 Preheating Battery

by Transpring

About this product

Features 1.Preheating quickly, pure taste 2.Bottom knob design for voltage adjustment, 2.0V-4.0V, easy operation 3.A-class PE battery core inside, lasting and stable 4.ST Smart chip inside, 5 safety protection 5.Support quick charging, full charge only 40mins

About this brand

Pioneer Vaping-tech of Preheating Function & Multiple Oil Intake Hole Size Design

Sat Jan 12 2019
T........e
Super battery. Nice preheat function. Very discrete with it's small size-but still packs a punch up to 4 volts. Awesome for oil cartridge use. The low end near 2 volts is great for CBD oil too, so you don't get the burnt taste a higher voltage can cause with CBD.. Fully charges in about two hours. Better than any preheat battery I've used. I saw a great review of it on Reddit, and bought one from vapeohio on ebay. Glad I did-just love it!