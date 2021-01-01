About this product

FRAGRANCE: Citrus, orange, sweet, terpenic, fresh EFFECT: Energizing, uplifting, happy True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile. Coming out of the third generation family farm that is Crockett Family Farms, Clementine is a sativa with a prominent lineage to live up to with parents like Tangie and Lemon Skunk. With a profile that lives up to its name, Clementine certainly holds its own to Tangie and other Crockett creations like Sour Banana Sherbert. It doesn’t hurt to have some accolades of your own, like first place Best Sativa Concentrate for Clementine Live Resin at the 2015 Michigan Medical Cannabis Cup. Plus, it is potent as all get out. Crockett Family Farms is known for cultivating stellar strains with robust, enjoyable profiles that rank among the best in the bunch. Clementine lives up to farm’s distinction with a fragrance that blends fresh, sweet citrus oranges. In addition to oranges, some note a lemon aroma as well that enhances the sativa experience. When consumed, Clementine tastes like a delicious piece of citrus, a perfect mix of sour and sweet. Unlike some strains, this is one flavor profile you won’t mind having last on the tongue for a bit. Terpinolene is the dominant terpene in Clementine’s profile at 38%. Its presence assists in giving Clementine additional hints of citrus as well as pine. Ocimene (15%) follows as the second most present, while beta caryophyllene is third with 10%. Numerous other terpenes including myrcene and limonene round out Clementine’s profile. When it comes to potency, Clementine is one heavy hitter. When tested by Wikileaf, it crushed the average sativa THC potency of 13.5%, coming in at 24%. At its peak of the analysis, Clementine reached 27% potency. Like a true sativa, Clementine delivers an energizing, uplifting all around positive feeling to its consumers. It is known to help people loosen up while moving through the day. Those looking for a quick affecting strain should also consider Clementine as it takes hold quickly without overwhelming the spirit. Clementine is a notable strain for all the right reasons. Offering consumers a flavorful, robust profile that just about transports consumers to an orange grove, this strain has a profile that is hard to beat. It should come as little surprise why it is regarded as a versatile flower that has earned its fair share of awards since hitting the market. With Crockett Family Farms selling the seeds, numerous growers have sought to replicate this incredible strain. Whether from the direct source or a skilled cultivator, don’t pass up a chance to sample Clementine when you get the opportunity.