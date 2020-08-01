About this product

FRAGRANCE: Citrus, earth, sweet EFFECT: Energy, focus, creativity, uplifting effect – extremely energetic (almost overwhelming) True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile. As we learned in the ’80s, crack is wack. Green Crack, however, is anything but wack – unless you don’t like its name, as some tend to feel. That said, the sativa that was originally called Cush, and is sometimes still called Green Cush, emerged out of Athens, Georgia in the ’70s. Descending from Skunk #1, other potential parents have also been offered up in discussions. They include Afghani landrace and Sweet Leaf Indica. While its lineage leaves some room for discussion, its popular effects do not. Green Crack is regarded as an incredible daytime strain that enhances energy, focus and does a lot more to fuel creatives and consumers alike. Green Crack’s aromatic profile provides users with a mix of Earth notes and sweet citrus. Its fresh scents highlight the flower, which can sometimes look more like an indica than sativa. When lit, Green Crack’s citrus flavors stand out – with some particularly noting mango and papaya in its profile. The terpene profile for Green Crack is largely made up of Myrcene (42%). Four additional terpenes make up similar smaller portions of Green Crack’s profile. They are beta caryophyllene (16%), alpha pinene (15%), humulene (11%) and beta pinene (9%). Several other terpenes including limonene and linalool make up the rest of the profile in small numbers. Like a true sativa, Green Crack is an excellent strain to fuel consumers through the day. In addition to being a daytime option, Green Crack also works well for anyone seeking a focus booster when working on tasks, especially in creative endeavors. Consumers can also expect an extremely energetic high that may even become overwhelming. Like all potent strains, Green Crack may be a bit too much to handle for newcomers and folks with lower tolerances. Keep in mind its potency. You won’t need as much Green Crack as you may other strains. Despite its sometimes controversial name, Green Crack is widely regarded as an excellent strain. With the ability to power people through the day with an intense high to boot, Green Crack has become a top choice for users seeking a strain for the daily consumption. That said, keep in mind that this one can also put you on your butt. Start low and build up slow when possible.