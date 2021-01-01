About this product
This 510-threaded vape cartridge features a Twd. SativaTM cannabis blend. This product contains the terpenes terpineol and eucalyptol, which are known to give off both sweet and minty aromas found in limes, anise, and fresh mint. This 1ml cartridge is compatible with all 510-threaded batteries and contains 830mg of THC, just screw it in and it’s ready to go
About this brand
Twd.
Twd. provides everyday cannabis consumers with the essentials they’re looking for, including affordability, high-THC potencies, and understandable language. Why? Because we believe that choosing the right cannabis should be easy on the consumer and their wallet. It’s that simple. - Flower - Pre Rolls - Oils - Vape - Edibles
