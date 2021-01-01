About this product

This 510-threaded vape cartridge features a Twd. SativaTM cannabis blend. This product contains the terpenes terpineol and eucalyptol, which are known to give off both sweet and minty aromas found in limes, anise, and fresh mint. This 1ml cartridge is compatible with all 510-threaded batteries and contains 830mg of THC, just screw it in and it’s ready to go