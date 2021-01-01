Twd. Indica 12x0.5g Pre-Rolls
by Twd.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Twd. Indica pre-rolls use an assortment of curated indica strains, which are THC-dominant, to create a rolled and ready-to-use product. Just take it out of the package. You’re all set. This set of Twd. Indica pre-rolls come in a pack of 12 x 0.5g per pre-roll.
About this brand
Twd.
Twd. is Canadian-grown, and each plant is carefully cultivated. When you want high quality at a good price, look for Twd.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.