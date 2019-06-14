Hailtothethief
on June 14th, 2019
As someone who is THC sensitive, and has struggled finding both the right strains and dosage, Argyle really does it for me. It's a nice, mellow buzz, with a touch of euphoria. My eyes feel heavy, and my body relaxed. Mind you, I smoke one to two single hit bowls per session. Sometimes a third. It has to be my favourite strain I have tried so far. The only thing that can compare is Pennywise, from The Quarry. Tweed has done good with this one. Shout out to Boaty McBoatface as well, and looking forward to trying Penelope tomorrow!
from Tweedon November 8th, 2019
Hi, Hailtothetheif. Thanks for the review. You can't go wrong with these classic balanced strains. They pair well with any time of day — providing a relaxing and fun, yet functional experience. We're so happy to hear you enjoyed them. Looking forward to hearing your thoughts on some of our other products as well.