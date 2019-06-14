 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Argyle

by Tweed

About this product

2-10% THC | 2-10% CBD Argyle is an indica-dominant strain with a balanced THC-to-CBD ratio. Its verdant green buds are quite dense and are accented by orange hairs. The terpene myrcene is responsible for Argyle's earthy aroma. Did you know? If you squint your eyes and tilt your head, the argyle pattern will reveal the meaning of life? Okay, maybe not, but we totally just got you to squint your eyes and tilt your head.

Hailtothethief

As someone who is THC sensitive, and has struggled finding both the right strains and dosage, Argyle really does it for me. It's a nice, mellow buzz, with a touch of euphoria. My eyes feel heavy, and my body relaxed. Mind you, I smoke one to two single hit bowls per session. Sometimes a third. It has to be my favourite strain I have tried so far. The only thing that can compare is Pennywise, from The Quarry. Tweed has done good with this one. Shout out to Boaty McBoatface as well, and looking forward to trying Penelope tomorrow!

from Tweedon November 8th, 2019

Hi, Hailtothetheif. Thanks for the review. You can't go wrong with these classic balanced strains. They pair well with any time of day — providing a relaxing and fun, yet functional experience. We're so happy to hear you enjoyed them. Looking forward to hearing your thoughts on some of our other products as well.

BryMarsh007

Nothing like a good J or Argyle on the porch with a coffee, makes for a perfect start to the day. helps bring that creative side but can also get shit done if I have to. Great product for the price definitely takes the edge off without getting you '"baked". Well played Tweed, Confident in it enough gave the Argyle Oil to my mom who turned 60 this year to help with her sleep. "She swears by it now" if anyone is curious or skeptical, same lady that used to flush my stash. How the days have changed.

from Tweedon December 10th, 2018

Hi, Bry. Doesn't that just say it all? Our mom used to flush our stash too. When you can win over those skeptics, you know you're on the right track. We're glad Argyle could be a help in breaking down these stigmas, not to mention deliver a nice mellow, low-intensity way to start the day. Coffee & Argyle, can't ask for much more. Enjoy it.

StCroix

Love the total body relaxation I get from it, from head to toe. Real easy to go to sleep after smoking this, but I get really dizzy with this strain. Like a drunk kind of dizzy which is unpleasant. If you're lucky enough not to have the dizziness from this strain, I recommend it.

from Tweedon December 6th, 2018

Hi, StCroix. Thanks for taking the time to share your experience. We're glad you liked it, but sorry you didn't *love* it. This strain is lower in THC and usually a good option for new users, but this just goes to show, everybody's different and cannabis affects us all in different ways. Always remember to start low and go slow, that might help with the dizziness next time, but either way, we appreciate this feedback. Happy to hear that overall you enjoyed it.

Argyle

Argyle

Argyle is a variety of Nordle grown by Canadian LP Tweed, Inc. The indica-dominant hybrid crosses Afghani and Sensi Star genetics. The resulting buds smell of garlic and herbs, like fresh cut chives but with a fruity aftertaste. With a 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD Argyle creates a mellow, calming buzz that is a great answer to body pains and muscle spasms.

Hi. We're Tweed, Canada's leading source for all things Cannabis. For us, it’s about more than just growing seeds into plants. It’s about starting a conversation and opening minds to fresh perspectives. And, perhaps most of all, it’s about becoming a part of the fabric of every neighbourhood that welcomes us. We have a wide selection of products that are as diverse as the communities we serve. We're constantly working to refine well-known strains from around the world, while also breeding proprietary genetics. With a commitment to best-in-class customer service, strain variety, and quality assurance, Tweed is setting the new standard for cannabis, right here in Canada.