2-10% THC | 2-10% CBD



Argyle is an indica-dominant strain with a balanced THC-to-CBD ratio. Its verdant green buds are quite dense and are accented by orange hairs. The terpene myrcene is responsible for Argyle's earthy aroma.



Did you know? If you squint your eyes and tilt your head, the argyle pattern will reveal the meaning of life? Okay, maybe not, but we totally just got you to squint your eyes and tilt your head.