15-25% THC | <0.1% CBD Van der Pop’s Cloudburst is a potent hybrid varietal featuring high THC content and minimal CBD. It’s known for its elevated THC percentages. This strain’s aromas are particularly earthy with some notes of cheese & wood.
Van der Pop is a female-focused cannabis brand that re-defines women's self-care. Van der Pop provides products and platforms for women to explore using cannabinoids for self-care in a way that is nuanced and intuitive.