5-15% THC | 5-15% CBD Van der Pop’s Eclipse is an indica dominant varietal featuring well balanced THC & CBD content. It’s known for its elevated CBD percentages. This strain’s aromas are filled with earthy, woody and spicy notes.
Van der Pop
Van der Pop is a female-focused cannabis brand that re-defines women's self-care. Van der Pop provides products and platforms for women to explore using cannabinoids for self-care in a way that is nuanced and intuitive.