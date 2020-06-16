C........G
Tue Jun 16 2020
So convenient, built extra sturdy and heavy so can you just place your Vessel in there. I have mine on my desk so much better than having to either plug or having to twist the charger into place.
- Weighted base (8 oz.) with a non-slip surface pad - Curved top surface to cradle your device - Includes USB to USB-C cable (1 m) - Dimensions: 1.72” L x 1.72“ W x 1.44” H - One (1) year limited warranty - Power adapter not included; only use a CE/UL certified mobile phone or tablet USB charging block from a reputable brand. - Designed in California