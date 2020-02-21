 Loading…

Rover Case - Battery & Cartridge Case [Navy]

About this product

Designed to protect two (2) batteries and two (2) 510 thread cartridges. Includes versatile accessory pouch, integrated storage bands, concealed zipper design, and a one (1) year limited warranty.

About this brand

From the moment you pick up your Vessel, you'll obsess over its signature design and character. You inspired us to take on the challenge of creating unforgettable designs - simplicity was paramount to our approach. Our promise is to make every experience more expressive and personal, and to deliver the best performance in our line of products. The collection is an honest display of our attention to detail and craftsmanship that's second to none. Vessel will overwhelm you with its simplicity, power and detail. Optimal tuning of air intakes and variable power output makes Vessel the most efficient vaporizer yet. Every Vessel features superior, high-grade components, arranged precisely to deliver an effortless, yet powerful consuming experience. We're Inspire Action // In a rapid-growth marketplace, it's on us to educate consumers, to implement aggressive recycling programs and invest our time and proceeds supporting community. Welcome to Vessel.

Fri Feb 21 2020
F........D
Well made, super organized! Very pleased with my purchase!
Thu Feb 20 2020
B........3
I'm a fan of this blue case. Holds my carts well, they don't fall out.
Thu Jan 23 2020
C........N
My personal favorite of the case colors vessel offers.