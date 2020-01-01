Indica Pre-Rolls | Kosher Kush
by Ace Valley
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
As an indica dominant strain (70% Indica) and widely noted as the bright, purply strain with deep green foliage. Resinous and tightly packed buds of King Royale give it a very appealing appearance. Its THC content is 12-22%. It has < 2.1 % CBD
Be the first to review this product.