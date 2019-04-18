About this product

Made to survive falls and rough handling, the colossal Dealer’s Cup beaker is the gold standard of premium water pipes. Standing 55cm tall, this robust piece delivers huge hits while still producing flavorful smoke that ROOR is known for. Beakers in general are an ideal option for those looking for a massive bong, since the wide base and low center of gravity decrease their tendency to fall over. This design combined with ice notches also allows you to take huge hits with more control. Overall, the 5.0 Dealers Cup is a perfect pick if you want to enjoy big hits, smooth smoke and worry-free party sessions. Not to forget it's a splendid display piece as well.