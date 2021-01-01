About this product

Wana Quick Pineapple Coconut Indica gummies are a tropical treat infused with 10 mg of indica enhanced THC distillate per package. These gummies are handcrafted using a recipe made with pectin, not gelatin, and enhanced with over 30 terpenes. Using a culinary innovation by Azuca Time Infusion, Wana Quick gummies may result in a quicker onset and offset of effects*. *Health Canada states that ingested cannabis takes 30 minutes to 2 hours to take effect and can last for up to 12 hours. In some case, the effects of cannabis can last up to 24 hours. Cannabis affects everyone differently, so always start low and go slow.