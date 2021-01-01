 Loading…

Lemon Z - 1.5g x 3-pack

by Weed Me

With bright green and yellow buds, this hybrid strain is packed with flavour. Lemon Zkittle won 1st prize at the High Life Cup 2018 in the Sativa category and also won overall winner. The genetics is a cross between Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and the prized Zkittlez strain. These strong buds produce a very sweet yet sour lemon flavour.It was grown indoors, in our state-of-the-art growing facility with minimal human involvement and was harvested by hand at it's peak maturity.

Weed Me is a privately held licensed producer with a state-of-the-art facility based in Pickering, Ontario. Our focus is small batch hydroponic cultivation, where we combine superior genetics with advanced indoor cultivation technology, that is helping redefine premium grown craft cannabis in Canada.

