With bright green and yellow buds, this hybrid strain is packed with flavour. Lemon Zkittle won 1st prize at the High Life Cup 2018 in the Sativa category and also won overall winner. The genetics is a cross between Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and the prized Zkittlez strain. These strong buds produce a very sweet yet sour lemon flavour.It was grown indoors, in our state-of-the-art growing facility with minimal human involvement and was harvested by hand at it's peak maturity.