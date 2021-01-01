 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Mandarin Cookie
Hybrid

Mandarin Cookie

by Weed Me

Write a review
Weed Me Cannabis Flower Mandarin Cookie
Weed Me Cannabis Flower Mandarin Cookie

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Mandarin Cookie is a sativa dominant hybrid with flavors of sweet, citrus and diesel. Expect an earthy kushy aroma with strong citrus overtones. Mandarin Cookie is made by crossing Forum Cut Cookies and Mandarin Sunset.

About this brand

Weed Me Logo
Weed Me is a privately held licensed producer with a state-of-the-art facility based in Pickering, Ontario. Our focus is small batch hydroponic cultivation, where we combine superior genetics with advanced indoor cultivation technology, that is helping redefine premium grown craft cannabis in Canada.

About this strain

Mandarin Cookies

Mandarin Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Mandarin Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain that gives off a sedating and calming high. Mandarin Cookies has flavors of sweet citrus and diesel. This strain is a great choice for an after dinner dessert that won't leave you glued to your couch. Mandarin Cookies is made by crossing Forum Cut Cookies and Mandarin Sunset. This strain is bread by Ethos in Colorado.

 

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review