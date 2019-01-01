ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Start exploring
  3. Sleepy

Sleepy

Strains that may make you feel this way.
Sort by
relevant
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Leafly Chemo flower
Chemo
HungryLeafly Purple Urkle flower
Purple Urkle
SleepyLeafly King Louis XIII flower
King Louis XIII
SleepyLeafly Ingrid flower
Ingrid
SleepyLeafly 9 Pound Hammer flower
9 Pound Hammer
SleepyLeafly Herijuana flower
Herijuana
TinglyLeafly Diamond OG flower
Diamond OG
SleepyLeafly Kosher Kush flower
Kosher Kush
SleepyLeafly Purple Kush flower
Purple Kush
HungryLeafly Blue God flower
Blue God
SleepyLeafly Granddaddy Purple flower
Granddaddy Purple
HungryLeafly XXX OG flower
XXX OG
Sleepy