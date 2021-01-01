Purple Monkey Cartridge 0.5g
by Good Supply
This 510 Thread Standard Vape Cartridge is filled with distillate of a very strong THC potency, boasting a terpene profile identical to our Wedding Cake strain. Enjoy the tangy, peppery flavour for longer with our large 1g cartridges.
Wedding Cake is a uplifting indica-dominant hybrid strain known for its relaxing and euphoric effects. Wedding cake is rich and tangy with earthy and peppery flavors. According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat of a strain should be enjoyed with a double dose of care due to its extremely high THC content.
