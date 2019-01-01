 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Shark

by Whistler Cannabis Co.

CBD Shark
Whistler Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower CBD Shark

CBD Shark by Whistler Cannabis Co.

About this strain

CBD Shark

CBD Shark

CBD Shark is an 80/20 indica-dominant cannabis strain that offers an equal ratio of THC and CBD, a cannabinoid combination that helps patients treat an array of symptoms like pain, anxiety, and inflammation without the overly intoxicating effects induced by many high-THC strains. This clear-headed hybrid descends from a Shark Shock indica, but as for its second parent, we can only be sure that it was some high-CBD variety. Its aroma is comprised of sweet notes of fruit accented by subtle hints of garlic and herb.

Whistler Cannabis Co.

Built by a community of growers who believe in the difference of growing naturally, we produce products we love, in a place we love. Our journey to becoming Canada's first organic certified cannabis farmers started with the idea that our plants could and should be grown naturally. To be honest with you getting here wasn't easy, but we're proud to have made it through! The main lessons we learned along the way are that doing everything by hand, in small batches and using local suppliers is what makes all the difference. Here at Whistler Cannabis Co, we do things the hard way because we know it's the right way..