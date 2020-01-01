Houndstooth
by Tweed
WINK Orange Bud is an award-winning sativa strain cultivated in British Columbia. This flower is indoor-grown, hand-trimmed, hang-dried, and gently hand-packed to preserve the long orange-like hairs that give the strain its name. Orange Bud exhibits scents of orange and nectarine with hints of clove, spice and cinnamon from terpenes including pinene, caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene. WINK Orange Bud is available in 3.5g dried flower. 10% of our profits are donated back to the community.
First bred in 1980s by Dutch Passion, Orange Bud cannabis strain is a combination of two members of the 100% Skunk family. It is one of the more potent and most simplistic strains to cultivate, with buds that are dense with a large amount THC crystals. With bright orange hairs coating the surface, this strain has scents of orange and nectarines with a flowering time of 8-9 weeks. Orange Bud's THC content has been measured up to 16.5% and grows well both indoors and out.