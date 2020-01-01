 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. WINK Orange Bud

WINK Orange Bud

by WINK

Write a review
WINK Cannabis Flower WINK Orange Bud
WINK Cannabis Flower WINK Orange Bud
WINK Cannabis Flower WINK Orange Bud

Similar items

Show all

About this product

WINK Orange Bud is an award-winning sativa strain cultivated in British Columbia. This flower is indoor-grown, hand-trimmed, hang-dried, and gently hand-packed to preserve the long orange-like hairs that give the strain its name. Orange Bud exhibits scents of orange and nectarine with hints of clove, spice and cinnamon from terpenes including pinene, caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene. WINK Orange Bud is available in 3.5g dried flower. 10% of our profits are donated back to the community.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Orange Bud

Orange Bud

First bred in 1980s by Dutch Passion, Orange Bud cannabis strain is a combination of two members of the 100% Skunk family. It is one of the more potent and most simplistic strains to cultivate, with buds that are dense with a large amount THC crystals. With bright orange hairs coating the surface, this strain has scents of orange and nectarines with a flowering time of 8-9 weeks. Orange Bud's THC content has been measured up to 16.5% and grows well both indoors and out. 

About this brand

WINK Logo
WINK is more than just a cannabis brand. We are a culturally-connected cannabis company committed to finding premium cannabis products/accessories so that you can focus on the experience, whatever that may be. We’re also making a difference - WINK donates 10% of all profits back into the community.