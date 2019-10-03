This sativa-dominant hybrid’s got game. With moderately small buds that are bright green with a layer of crystal-like trichomes and deep orange hairs, this superstar strain is dank, earthy, and even a little bit tangy.
THC: 19%
CBD: ≤1%
Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g
Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g
Very disappointed. I bought an eight and everything is dry and has no flavor. There are a lot of seeds in it and it is very hard for the throat. The buzz is ok but, that's not what I remembered this strain when I got it on the black market at the time.
wantumphysics
on December 20th, 2018
According to something i read and immediately forgot the source of, its closely related to/is some sort of Diesel. Rated 18%ish THC, purchased as an eighth. Beautifuly medium sized buds with distinctively stacked, bubble-lile calyxs just coated with crystal. The smell is flowery and quite hoppy, with a funky sour undertone that reminds me of a nice IPA. The taste is funky and lightly gas-y and full of those flowery/hoppy terps. The stone is cerebral, energetic, and mildly dizzying. I found it excellent for both listening to music and making it. It lasts surprisingly long and slowly changes to a very relaxed, upbeat feeling. Great for social situations and as a mood-enhancer used throughout the day. As the first legal cannabis I purchased, it gave me an awesome first impression. Good jerb!
tokinglurker
on October 29th, 2018
Great energy, makes me fun and happy. Doesn't smell or look all that special, but produces a solid high.