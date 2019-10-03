 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Tailgate

Tailgate

by Xscape

Skip to Reviews
4.34
Xscape Cannabis Flower Tailgate
Xscape Cannabis Flower Tailgate

About this product

This sativa-dominant hybrid’s got game. With moderately small buds that are bright green with a layer of crystal-like trichomes and deep orange hairs, this superstar strain is dank, earthy, and even a little bit tangy. THC: 19% CBD: ≤1% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g

4 customer reviews

Show all
4.34

write a review

Pheliks

Very disappointed. I bought an eight and everything is dry and has no flavor. There are a lot of seeds in it and it is very hard for the throat. The buzz is ok but, that's not what I remembered this strain when I got it on the black market at the time.

wantumphysics

According to something i read and immediately forgot the source of, its closely related to/is some sort of Diesel. Rated 18%ish THC, purchased as an eighth. Beautifuly medium sized buds with distinctively stacked, bubble-lile calyxs just coated with crystal. The smell is flowery and quite hoppy, with a funky sour undertone that reminds me of a nice IPA. The taste is funky and lightly gas-y and full of those flowery/hoppy terps. The stone is cerebral, energetic, and mildly dizzying. I found it excellent for both listening to music and making it. It lasts surprisingly long and slowly changes to a very relaxed, upbeat feeling. Great for social situations and as a mood-enhancer used throughout the day. As the first legal cannabis I purchased, it gave me an awesome first impression. Good jerb!

tokinglurker

Great energy, makes me fun and happy. Doesn't smell or look all that special, but produces a solid high.

About this brand

Xscape Logo
Make the most of every moment.