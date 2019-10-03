wantumphysics on December 20th, 2018

According to something i read and immediately forgot the source of, its closely related to/is some sort of Diesel. Rated 18%ish THC, purchased as an eighth. Beautifuly medium sized buds with distinctively stacked, bubble-lile calyxs just coated with crystal. The smell is flowery and quite hoppy, with a funky sour undertone that reminds me of a nice IPA. The taste is funky and lightly gas-y and full of those flowery/hoppy terps. The stone is cerebral, energetic, and mildly dizzying. I found it excellent for both listening to music and making it. It lasts surprisingly long and slowly changes to a very relaxed, upbeat feeling. Great for social situations and as a mood-enhancer used throughout the day. As the first legal cannabis I purchased, it gave me an awesome first impression. Good jerb!