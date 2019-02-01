Jo_Ninja on February 1st, 2019

I am a medical patient and heavy chronic lol, I just picked up a 1×1g roll up, it's been a long rough day, so walking home I sparked it up and the first few puffs you can taste the different terpines, which was very lovely. Then a wave of calm and very pleasant mellow feeling washed over me starting slow with I nice kind of fuzzy warm feeling as my muscles are relaxing. Still upbeat and alert but nice and mellow. Not total couch lock but more finding a place to read a good book with some fuzzy blankets and a cup of tea. I would recommend later on in the evening when winding down from a long day. Or if your just looking to mellow out do some art of some kind, very mellow and a bit creative on the mind level. Also seem to be helping exponentially with my lower back pain. Sorry if I ranted on, I'm new to the whole review idea