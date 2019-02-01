 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Xscape

Xscape Cannabis Pre-rolls Walk the Dog Pre-Rolls
About this product

This indica-dominant strain has olive green buds coated in a frosty layer of trichomes. Discover delicate floral notes and hints of earthy pine and berry. THC: 17% CBD: ≤1% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g

1 customer review

Jo_Ninja

I am a medical patient and heavy chronic lol, I just picked up a 1×1g roll up, it's been a long rough day, so walking home I sparked it up and the first few puffs you can taste the different terpines, which was very lovely. Then a wave of calm and very pleasant mellow feeling washed over me starting slow with I nice kind of fuzzy warm feeling as my muscles are relaxing. Still upbeat and alert but nice and mellow. Not total couch lock but more finding a place to read a good book with some fuzzy blankets and a cup of tea. I would recommend later on in the evening when winding down from a long day. Or if your just looking to mellow out do some art of some kind, very mellow and a bit creative on the mind level. Also seem to be helping exponentially with my lower back pain. Sorry if I ranted on, I'm new to the whole review idea

About this brand

Make the most of every moment.